Red Sox Receive Devastating Blow In Sweepstakes For 2-Time All-Star
We are just about two weeks away Spring Training kicking off and yet Alex Bregman is still available in free agency.
He's been arguably the most talked about free agent this offseason aside from maybe Juan Soto. The New York Mets start was discussed plenty, but his sweepstakes ended quickly. Bregman somehow is still is available and there's no end in sight for him.
Bregman has been tied to the Boston Red Sox a lot this offseason, but a pairing doesn't seem as likely as it once did. There was a time in which Bregman and Boston seemed like a perfect match, but ESPN's Jeff Passan said a deal isn't "particularly likely" on the "The Michael Kay Show."
“I don’t think Boston is particularly likely to happen at this point," Passan said.
Passan is the most respected and reputable baseball insider out there right now. If he says a deal isn't likely, then that certainly is the case.
Bregman hasn't signed a deal yet, but the Houston Astros recently popped up and are back in the sweepstakes for him. They aren't the only team involved in Bregman's sweepstakes. Unfortunatley, it doesn't sound like he will end up joining the Red Sox.
If Boston doesn't sign Bregman, there are other options out there who could still be of services for the Red Sox.
Bregman would go a long way in improving the Red Sox, but maybe Boston doesn't want to block a path to the big leagues for someone like Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, or Roman Anthony.
