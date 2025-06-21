MLB Analyst Discusses 'Dysfunctional' Red Sox, 'Happy' Rafael Devers
How will former Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers fit in with the San Francisco Giants?
Now that the smoke is beginning to clear on what was a shocking and controversial trade, fans and analysts alike are beginning to make sense of what happened between Devers and Boston that led to the deal.
But from the Giants' perspective, there's nothing but excitement to discuss.
That also could be the vibe with Devers, who appears happy to be in a new situation.
On Friday, MLB Network's Jake Peavy discussed how Devers will be a great fit with San Francisco.
“He's gonna fit in just fine,” Peavy said. “You see he's happy. He was excited to meet Barry Bonds and what that means to him. Having David Ortiz as a role model to transfer to now Barry Bonds is gonna be your next guy, holding your hand. And you just see him happy.”
Peavy also lauded the Giants organization for their warm welcome of Devers.
“San Francisco Giants, my hat is off,” Peavy said.
“From the time he walked in the stadium, there was smoke going off, they rolled out the red carpet. All the players (were) at the press conference. He's gonna fit in just fine.”
“And it shows you with how happy he was, just how willing he is to play first base, (and) how unhappy, and how dysfunctional things were in Boston, that the move had to be made, you know?” Peavy continued.
“So I think it's a win-win on both sides, truly, with the money that Boston's gonna spend.”
All eyes will be on Boston's front office as it figures out how to spend the $250 million in savings from the Devers trade, as alluded to by Peavy.
What's more interesting is how the Red Sox will fix the perpetual dysfunction between management and star players that continues to plague the franchise.
