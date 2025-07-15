MLB Commissioner Hints At Red Sox Hosting Future All-Star Game
Boston Red Sox fans who were lucky enough to witness the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 1999 know how electric Fenway Park can be as a venue for the Midsummer Classic.
Ted Williams' epic entrance. Pedro Martinez's show-stopping performance on the mound. Ken Griffey Jr. launching missiles during the Home Run Derby. That game truly had it all, and Boston has long since been clamoring for an encore.
As the league convenes for this week's All-Star Game in Atlanta, Bostonians will have to keep waiting for the foreseeable future to learn when their city will next play host. The 2026 events will be in Philadelphia, and MLB is expected to announce at the end of the month that the 2027 events will be at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Could the Red Sox host in 2028? And if not, soon thereafter? MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred was asked those very questions on Tuesday.
Though Manfred didn't go into great detail about what Boston's chances were of playing host, he did say that Fenway “would be a great venue," according to Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.
Manfred noted that the Red Sox not having hosted in quite some time helped their case. Only the Toronto Blue Jays (1991) and Toronto Blue Jays (1993) have stadiums ready to host the game and have waited longer.
Plus, Manfred reported that the Red Sox had shown an interest in bringing the game back to Fenway.
“Time is one issue. Level of interest of the club is another issue,” Manfred said. “The Red Sox have certainly expressed interest.”
Also on Tuesday, however, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Oracle Park would likely play host to the 2028 All-Star Game if MLB players got approval in that year's Olympics.
That could lead to an obvious conclusion... the Midsummer Classic returning to Fenway Park on the 30th anniversary of the 1999 classic?
We don't have the answers now, but that would be an ideal solution.