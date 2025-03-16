MLB Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Red Sox Phenom
The Boston Red Sox have some of the top talent in baseball on the way to the big leagues.
There hasn't been this much excitement about a Red Sox team in years. Boston has some serious talent at the big league level like Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, and many more.
Boston also has three of the top prospects in baseball right now in Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell. Anthony and Campbell have gotten more buzz recently and there has been more chatter about the possibility of them making the Opening Day roster.
Mayer arguably has been the best of the three in Spring Training. He's appeared in 12 games and is slashing .375/.444/.583 with one home run, seven RBIs, three walks, and four runs scored. He's played all over the infield and has looked good everywhere.
This is a guy who is going to play a big role for the Red Sox one day. But when could that be? The Athletic's Keith Law joined NESN’s “310 To Left” podcast and made his prediction for Mayer's eventual big league debut.
"It might be a month in Triple-A. I can’t tell you exactly how long it’s gonna be," Law said. "I don’t think it’s gonna be a full season. I think by mid-year, he’s banging on the door and they’re trying to find a way to make room for him to come to the club."
More MLB: Red Sox Get Much-Needed Update About Injured Starter