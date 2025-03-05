MLB Insider Predicts Definitive Winner In Red Sox's 3rd Base Battle
The biggest question swirling around the Boston Red Sox right now is who will be playing third base on Opening Day.
This topic has gotten a lot of buzz throughout Spring Training so far. Boston has two of the best third basemen in baseball right now in Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman. Bregman is a far better defensive player, but any team would be happy to have either on their roster. The Red Sox are fortunate to have both.
There's been a lot of chatter about who will play third base when in reality, it would be pretty surprising if both didn't get time at different points in the season. It would be a pretty big surprise if we didn't see both sluggers manning the hot corner at different points in 2025, but who will get the majority of the reps?
That's a tough question to answer -- especially with Devers not seeing any game action yet in Spring Training. While this is the case, MLB Network's Jon Morosi predicted Bregman will be the guy.
"Two big things with Bregman," Morosi said. "No. 1: he's the reigning Gold Glove Award winner at third base in the American League. Typically, you don't move a player after he wins a Gold Glove no matter what jersey he is wearing. The second part is hypotheticaly, if he was going to be moving to second base, you would've been shouting that from the mountaintops, shouting that from the top of Fenway Park on the first day of Spring Training.
"They did not do that. That says to me that Bregman is your third baseman and it's up to Devers to either understand how to adjust to that DH role -- which is not easy -- or they move him across the diamond to first base, but oh by the way, they still have Triston Casas there."
Hopefully, the team makes some sort of announcement in the near future so the chatter can die down at least.
