Red Sox Taking Chance On 32-Year-Old Former Dodgers Top Prospect
The Boston Red Sox made yet another move on Tuesday.
Boston may have went through a few slow weeks after landing Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, but it has been arguably the most aggressive team in the league since right around the time Spring Training kicked off.
The Red Sox obviously went out and signed Alex Bregman, but he isn't the only move the team has made. Boston has done a good job adding pitching depth throughout the organization and signed guys like Adam Ottavino and Matt Moore. They also signed outfielder Trayce Thompson who has been great in camp.
Boston continues to tinker and try to add more depth and did so on Tuesday by reportedly signing former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect and six-year big league journeyman José De León, according to MLB reporter Francys Romero.
"Sources confirm that Puerto Rican RHP José De León has agreed to a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox," Romero said.
De León confirmed the news on his Instagram account with a video putting on a Red Sox hat.
There was a time in which De León was one of the top pitching prospects in baseball after being selected in the 24th round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft by Los Angeles. He shot up the Dodgers' farm system and was their No. 3 prospect at one point, but things haven't clicked at the big league level and he's appeared in just 34 games across six seasons with the Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, and the Minnesota Twins.
