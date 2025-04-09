MLB Insider Reveals Red Sox’s Interest In $210 Million Superstar
The Boston Red Sox were one of the most talked about teams this past offseason.
Boston made it clear that it was going to be aggressive and certainly was. The Red Sox finished the offseason by adding Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman among others. On top of these moves, Boston was in the mix for Juan Soto, Max Fried, and even Corbin Burnes among others.
Burnes specifically was someone that was interesting to follow this offseason. He spent the 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles and had a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts.
He ended up signing a $210 million deal to join the Arizona Diamondbacks this past offseason across six years. Boston was linked to him and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Red Sox were interested in a short-term, big money deal rather than a long-term pact.
"To get Burnes, the Orioles would have needed to go above and beyond the Diamondbacks, something they clearly — and rationally — were unwilling to do," Rosenthal said. "The Boston Red Sox, according to a source briefed on their interest, also tried to woo Burnes with a short-term, high-dollar offer, to no avail.
"The difference was, the Red Sox traded for an ace, left-hander Garrett Crochet, and signed a former ace, Walker Buehler. The Orioles added to their collection of mid- to back-of-the-rotation starters by signing right-handers Charlie Morton, 41, and Tomoyuki Sugano, 35."
Boston certainly did a good job with its rotation even without Burnes. The Red Sox didn’t get him, but they should be just fine this year.
