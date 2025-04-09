Red Sox 3-Time All-Star 'Likely' To Take Big Step Towards Boston
The Boston Red Sox's bullpen has been pretty good to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Boston's bullpen currently ranks 10th in the big leagues with a 4.10 ERA, but that has been skewed after a couple of tough days. It's early in the season and numbers are volatile. Allowing one or two earned runs can completely shift a stat at this point in the year due to a small sample size.
There's a lot to like about the bullpen, though. Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson have combined to strike out seven batters in 7 1/3 innings pitched and neither have allowed an earned run. Garrett Whitlock has a 3.38 ERA in eight innings pitched and Greg Weissert also has a 3.38 ERA and he's appeared in six games. Brennan Bernardino has appeared in three games and hasn't allowed a run.
There is a big piece on the way back to the big league club as well. Through the season so far, the Red Sox have been without the services of three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks. He was dealing with right elbow inflammation but MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Tuesday that he threw a bullpen on Monday and could be ready for a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend.
"(Lucas Giolito) will make a rehab start Wednesday with the WooSox after Tuesday was postponed," Cotillo said. "Hendriks threw a bullpen yesterday and is likely to go on a rehab assignment by the weekend."
Boston's bullpen already looks better than it did last year. Now, it seems like an All-Star could be on his way to help in the near future.
