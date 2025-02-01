MLB Pundit Has Wild Idea For Red Sox To Add Even More Pitching
The Boston Red Sox already have been very active in the pitching market this offseason.
Boston has added four notable pitchers as of right now. The Red Sox traded for Garrett Crochet and signed Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Patrick Sandoval in free agency. Boston seems to pretty set right now pitching-wise, aside from maybe another bullpen piece.
The Red Sox have a surplus of talented starting pitching right now and don't really need to add another. If Boston wants to improve the team before Spring Training, it would make sense to add more offense.
While this is the case, it hasn't stopped speculation from swirling. There were rumblings that the San Diego Padres could consider trading starter Michael King and closer Robert Suarez. FanSided's Chris Landers attempted to put together a list of three ways the team could pivot if they miss out on Alex Bregman and put together a wild idea of landing both King and Suarez.
"If an offensive upgrade isn't in the cards, why not just build the whole plane out of pitching? The San Diego Padres are down bad right now, their offseason taken hostage by an ownership dispute after whiffing on Roki Sasaki," Landers said. "The team might need to shed some money before it can spend some money, and that means that just about anyone with two or fewer years of team control left is reportedly on the trading block.
"Boston can work this situation to its advantage in more ways than one. The bullpen remains a definite need, with Aroldis Chapman and Liam Hendriks currently the most proven high-leverage options at Alex Cora's disposal. And while the rotation is pretty full after acquiring Crochet and Buehler earlier this winter, building a package around, say, Kutter Crawford and Vaughn Grissom plus another piece or two would give this pitching staff a huge shot in the arm."
It's a fun idea, but isn't very realistic. Boston has plenty of team-controlled, cheap pitching right now. A blockbuster trade of this nature would likely do more harm than good.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Polarizing Hurler DFA'd By Dodgers Despite 3.54 ERA