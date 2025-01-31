Ex-Red Sox Polarizing Hurler DFA'd By Dodgers Despite 3.54 ERA
One former member of the Boston Red Sox likely is going to need to find a new home in the near future.
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially announced their signing of two-time All-Star Kirby Yates on Thursday and in response designated veteran reliever Ryan Brasier, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Sources: The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated reliever Ryan Brasier for assignment," Murray said.
Brasier joined the Dodgers in 2023 after a tumultuous end to his stint with the Red Sox. Some were surprised that he was brought back to the team in 2023 and then he logged a 7.29 ERA across 20 appearances so Boston cut ties with him.
The Dodgers landed him and certainly found something. He made 39 appearances with the club in 2023 and had an eye-popping 0.70 ERA. Brasier followed it up by logging a solid 3.54 ERA across 29 appearances for Los Angeles.
While this is the case, Yates objectively is coming off a better season after logging a 1.17 ERA across 61 total appearances with the Texas Rangers. Brasier is 37 years old but it wouldn't be shocking to see him find a new opportunity after a pretty solid stretch with Los Angeles.
There are only so many spots to go around and the Dodgers had to make a tough decision. Hopefully, he's able to land his next opportunity in the near future with Spring Training now just about two weeks away from kicking off.
