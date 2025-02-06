MLB Pundit Predicts Ex-Red Sox All-Star To Join Surprise AL Contender
We should see some more movement across Major League Baseball in the coming days.
There is just one week to go until pitchers and catchers start to report to Spring Training. It's an exciting time because real action is just about here, but also it's a weird time for free agency. There's plenty of players still looking for new homes.
It's been an odd offseason. There have been a few different periods of heavy movement, but the majority of the last few months have been quiet. Some free agents that somehow still are available are Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Kenley Jansen, Nick Pivetta, David Robertson, JD Martinez, Justin Turner, and José Quintana among others.
Jansen spent the last two years with the Red Sox and it's surprising he hasn't landed with a team yet but he should soon. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a list of the top players still available with predictions for each and predicted Jansen will land with the Detroit Tigers.
"Jansen has saved at least 15 percent of his team's games played in 13 consecutive seasons, still pitching at a high-level last season at 36 years old," Miller said. "Wherever he lands, the current fourth-place pitcher on MLB's career saves leaderboard wants assurances he'll continue to have regular access to save opportunities.
"At this stage in the offseason, though, it's getting difficult to find a team that both could reasonably afford the 37-year-old and doesn't already have a clear closer on its staff. Maybe Detroit makes one more $15 million-ish acquisition? Prediction: Detroit Tigers."
Detroit surprised the baseball world by making a playoff run despite trading Jack Flaherty away. The Tigers recently re-signed Flaherty and have been busy throughout the offseason. Detroit also signed Gleyber Torres this offseason among other moves. Jansen has said before that he wants to pitch for a contender. Detroit looks like a playoff team so this prediction does make sense.
