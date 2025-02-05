Red Sox's Biggest Alex Bregman Competition Could Be Out Of Sweepstakes
Could we see Alex Bregman sign with a team in the near future?
Pitchers and catchers will start to report to Spring Training in roughly one week and it seems like Bregman's market is starting to somewhat heat up. There have been a handful of teams tied to Bregman including the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Detroit Tigers.
Recently, most of the chatter and rumors have had to do with the Astros. They were out of the sweepstakes for a while and then returned. It even was reported that Jose Altuve was willing to change positions to make room for Bregman.
While this is the case, FOX26 Houston's Will Kunkel shared that the Astros are no longer speaking to Bregman and his agent Scott Boras.
"Dana Brown says they’re no longer talking to Alex Bregman or Scott Boras," Kunkel said. "All conversations about Bregman remain 'internal.'"
Bregman has spent his entire nine-year career as a member of the Astros and won two World Series titles with the team. The Astros reportedly had a six-year, $156 million offer on the table for Bregman but clearly, if that is the case, it didn't get things done.
At this point, it's unknown what it will take to get Bregman to sign a deal. But, if the Astros are out of the sweepstakes, that would just make things a little easier if Boston wants to land the superstar slugger.
