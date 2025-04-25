MLB Writer Defends Ex-Red Sox Outfielder On Hot Seat As MLB Manager
A former Boston Red Sox outfielder is under fire as manager of an American League team, but is the criticism unfair?
Back on April 14, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal released an article identifying nine Major League Baseball managers “whose job status could be in question by the end of the season.”
Included in Rosenthal’s piece was Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who was American League Manager of the Year in 2019. Baldelli is also a former MLB player in his own right for the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.
Rosenthal had the following to say about Baldelli’s job status:
“After the Twins stumbled to a 12-27 finish last season, blowing a 92 percent chance of making the playoffs, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said of Baldelli, “I believe in his process. I believe in him. I believe in the partnership I have with him.” And now? Falvey, like virtually everyone else interviewed for this column, declined comment, and for good reason. The Twins, fighting declining attendance and trying to sell a new direct-to-consumer streaming product, were perhaps the team most in need of a strong start. They changed hitting coaches. Baldelli took a firmer approach.”
“Yet at 5-11, their malaise from the end of 2024 has extended into the start of ‘25.”
“With the franchise for sale, the Twins presumably want their on-field product to hold greater appeal. Baldelli is in his seventh season as manager. The end point in his contract is not known. Clearly, though, he needs to win, no matter how close he might be with Falvey.”
And while Rosenthal was insinuating that Baldelli is on the hot seat, another longtime MLB writer, Tim Kurkjian, defended Baldelli on Thursday while appearing on the Foul Territory program.
“You gotta give (Baltimore Orioles manager) Brandon Hyde and Rocco Baldelli, and a few others a little more time,” Kurkjian said.
“It's way too early to say, ‘gotta make a change in Baltimore, gotta make a change in Minnesota.’”
“Look at the (Detroit) Tigers last year. They weren't even a contender until the middle of August, and they won a playoff series. Strange things can happen … remember that the (Washington) Nationals in 2009 started out 19-31, and they won the World Series.”
The Twins were 9-16 entering Friday, fourth place in the AL Central division.
The season, however, is still young.
