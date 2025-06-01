MLB Writer Discusses Craig Breslow's Job Security; Hot Seat?
The Boston Red Sox are performing far below expectations, but is it bad enough that people could get fired?
Boston entered Sunday with a 28-32 record, a mark through 60 games that would have alarmed any fan or member of the organization had it been foreshadowed at the start of a promising season.
The Red Sox’s struggles are difficult to explain, mostly because Boston has received a handful of excellent individual seasons from its stars, including Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman (though now hurt), and Rafael Devers.
Boston has lost a ton of close games and has also weirdly refused to give Crochet run support, wasting at least a half dozen of his quality outings.
There’s also been unnecessary clubhouse drama as chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora have mishandled an episodic Rafael Devers position change dilemma since the preseason.
Despite all of the issues, though, Breslow and Cora aren’t on the hot seat, according to a report this week from Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer.
“There is palpable anger at Breslow and Cora on social media, but it's hard to imagine either ending up on owner John Henry's chopping block,” Rymer wrote.
“The latter is on a pricey extension through 2027, and it would be stunning if the organization admitted defeat on the former just two years after hiring him.”
The Red Sox hired Breslow as CBO on October 25, 2023.
After an 81-81 season, Breslow made a pair of massive moves this past offseason in acquiring Crochet and Bregman. Breslow was universally lauded by Red Sox supporters for his offseason, but somehow, he’s already managed to undo some of that praise with confusing roster management highlighted by a refusal to promote Roman Anthony, most likely due to service time manipulation.
As CBO, Breslow seems to run either really hot or really cold. He and Cora need to sort out a few things with this ball club. The roster is far too talented on paper to be wallowing in non-contention, and if 2025 ends like 2024 did, it won’t be difficult to predict where the blame will fall.
