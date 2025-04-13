MLB Writer Floats Surprising 'Bonafide Superstar' For Red Sox
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is in full swing and with that comes plenty of rumors and speculation.
That's just a nature of the business. While this is th case, it does seem a tad bit early to be thinking ahead to the offseason. There were reports linking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the Boston Red Sox before he landed his massive extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. Obviously, he won't be an option for Boston anytime soon.
Over the last few months it has seemed to be forgotten that the Red Sox have a first baseman with plenty of upside. Triston Casas is just 25 years old and is under team control until 2029. It's been a slow start to the season for him, but there's really no reason to give up on him unless there is some perfrct situation. Guerrero would've been that. There aren't too many other reasons to move on from a cheap 25-year-old with all of the potential in the world.
Casas was in trade rumors throughout the offseason and there's already been speculation about other first base fits. FanSided's Henry Blickenstaff made a list of four hypothetical fits and surprisingly mentioned New York Mets star Pete Alonso.
"Pete Alonso," Blickenstaff said. "Once a bonafide superstar, Pete Alonso has become something of an afterthought on a Mets team that now consists of both Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. After looking for a long-term contract, he returned to the Mets on a two year prove-it deal with an opt-out after 2025. If he does indeed opt out, he could be available in the upcoming offseason.
"Alonso has always had tremendous power and can produce a lot of runs, and he's off to a flying start this season. However, he's currently making $30 million, and if he opts out, it'll be because he thinks he can make more. The Red Sox would have to be convinced that he would be a big upgrade to the roster to make it worth it."
Alonso has been phenomenal to open the season and it wouldn't be a shock to see him not pick up his player option and re-enter free agency next offseason. He's someone that was mentioned as a fit this past offseason but it doesn't seem likely.
More MLB: Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Gives Stamp Of Approval To New Pickup