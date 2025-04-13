Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Gives Stamp Of Approval To New Pickup
The Boston Red Sox have been almost ice-cold over the last week or so.
Boston finished its series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals last Sunday and since then has struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox. One thing that hasn't helped has been the loss of starting catcher Connor Wong. He was off to a really slow start offensively, but he was looking better defensively. Plus, he's worked with the club's pitchers at least throughout Spring Training or last year.
It's tough losing Wong and the team has made due over the last few days by adding Blake Sabol to the lineup with Carlos Narváez. The club also recently signed two-time All-Star Yasmani Grandal.
Grandal was with the White Sox from 2020 through 2023 and overlapped with Garrett Crochet. The lefty flamethrower had nothing but good things to say about him, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Some of the best preparation I’ve ever seen," Crochet said as transcribed by Cotillo. "Good work ethic. I just recall, when me and him played together, as soon as I’d get to the field, I’d get to the weight room and he’d already be in there going through his prep routine seven hours before the game. Always known to be a hard-worker and very heavily prepared."
Grandal recently signed with the Red Sox and it wouldn't be shocking to see him get a shot at the big league level in the near future. Especially, because he has a May 1st opt-out.