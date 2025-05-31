MLB Writer Says Red Sox Must Trade Or Bench All-Star: 'On His Way Out'
Could one of the Boston Red Sox's infielders be wearing a different uniform by August?
Trevor Story has been stuck in the worst slump of his career, and it’s been damaging for a struggling Red Sox lineup that is now without Alex Bregman (quad).
Entering Friday, Story was 16 for his last 121 with 42 strikeouts.
In a miraculous turn of events during the fourth inning versus the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, however, Story blasted a hanging slider from Grant Halmes for a 431-foot home run.
Was it a sign that Story is about to get back on track?
The two-time All-Star started the season on fire, as noted by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
“Story started the season hot, hitting .337 with five homers, 15 RBIs and an .894 OPS through 23 games,” Cotillo wrote following Boston’s 5-1 victory over Atlanta. “But in the month-plus since, he has been a black hole in Boston’s lineup.”
As Story has battled his historic drought at the plate, his teammates and manager have done nothing but cheer him on, but the media’s view of Story and his place on Boston’s depth chart has taken a turn for the worst.
Many have called for Story to be ousted from the lineup, either through trade or DFA. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer is one of those proponents, writing on Friday:
“With his already disappointing time in Boston having spiraled to replacement-level work at shortstop, Trevor Story should be on his way out. In the best-case scenario, the Red Sox would move on by either shopping or eating the remainder of his six-year, $140 million contract.”
The Red Sox have a magical (and Major League-ready) prospect in Marcelo Mayer, making Story’s underperformance all the more frustrating for fans. Mayer, who was called up this week, will be playing third base while Bregman recovers from injury, keeping Story’s place at shortstop free from threat … for now.
How will the Red Sox reshuffle the infield once Bregman’s back? Mayer must stay in the lineup, and if Story’s plate woes continue, keeping him at short over Mayer will be a difficult move to defend as the summer progresses.
On the other hand, maybe Story’s homer on Friday was a sign of things to come.
