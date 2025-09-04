Next Few Starts Will Shape Red Sox’s 2026 Rotation Plans
The Boston Red Sox have 21 games left in the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season and it will have a clear impact Lucas Giolito's potential contract for the 2026 season.
Giolito picked up a $19 million option for the 2025 season and has lived up to the deal and more. Giolito has made 22 starts for Boston this season and has a 3.38 ERA and 105-to-43 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 125 1/3 innings pitched. If the season were to end today, it would be a new career-best for Giolito in ERA in a season in which he made 22 or more starts. Right now, his career-best is 3.41 in 29 starts back in 2019 when he earned his lone All-Star nod.
The Red Sox have something to watch in the starting rotation right now
In Giolito's contract, there is a $14 million club option for the 2026 season if he pitches under 140 innings. If he goes over that threshold, that's when things are up in the air. He would have a $19 million mutual option instead, which he could turn down and enter free agency.
Giolito is at 125 1/3 innings pitched. If he pitches 14 2/3 innings over the final 21 games of the season, he will have an opportunity at a bigger payday. He's projected to start for Boston on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After pitching on Saturday, he'll likely have three or four more starts afterward to try to reach that number depending on how the team schedules out the rotation.
Right now, it seems very likely that he will surpass 140 innings pitched, but we'll see. ESPN's Jeff Passan weighed in on the option in a column about free agency.
"Lucas Giolito, Red Sox, right-hander: Giolito has a $14 million club option that unquestionably will be picked up -- but with 14 2/3 more innings, it converts to a $19 million mutual option, which Giolito will reject in favor of the multi-year contract he has more than earned," Passan said.
Giolito's workload is something to follow over the next few weeks. With the way that he's pitched this year, it obviously would be great to have him back. But, will that end up happening?
More MLB: Jeff Passan Gives Latest On Trevor Story's Future With Red Sox