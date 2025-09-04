Jeff Passan Gives Latest On Trevor Story's Future With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have got to be happy with the way that shortstop Trevor Story has played for the organization this season.
There was one month early in the campaign that didn't go well, but overall, he has been one of the best overall shortstops in the American League. Story dealt with injuries over the last few seasons. That has been covered over and over and by now you likely know the entire story about the first few seasons of his stint in Boston.
Will Trevor Story stick around?
But, this year, the Red Sox have gotten the Story of old. He has looked like how he did when he was an All-Star over with the Colorado Rockies. Story is slashing .259/.306/.436 with 23 home runs, 88 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, 24 doubles, and 78 runs scored in 137 games played. On top of this, he's playing Gold Glove-level defense at shortstop and has been a leader in the clubhouse for Boston. He's up to 3.5 wins above replacement right now, his highest total since 2021 with Colorado and there's still a few weeks left in the season.
Boston is going to need him to play well down the stretch, especially with Roman Anthony now out due to an oblique injury. He has delivered all season and ESPN's Jeff Passan shared that he believes that trend will "probably" continue into next season with Story not taking the opt-out in his contract.
"Trevor Story, Red Sox, shortstop: The lack of shortstop depth in the class makes it tempting, but the combination of what Story is owed (two years, $55 million) and his age (33 next year) is too risky to give up, even after a strong comeback season," Passan said. "Will he opt out: No -- probably."
Passan shared a column highlighting all of the information he's already hearing for free agency after the season. Story's opt-out has been a topic of conversation of late because he has been so good this season. But, if Passan thinks he's not going to take it, that should be music to Boston fans' ears.
