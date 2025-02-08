Inside The Red Sox

Nolan Arenado Or Alex Bregman? Red Sox Have 'Leverage' With This Star, Insider Says

Does leverage matter to the Red Sox's pursuit of these two stars?

Jackson Roberts

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow talks with media at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow talks with media at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox's hopes of finding a standout right-handed bat for the 2025 season seem to boil down to two final options.

They can trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, an eight-time All-Star who may be in the early phases of his decline, or they can sign longtime Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who is seeking a six- or seven-year deal, in free agency.

There are pros and cons to both players, and those have been discussed all winter in more places than we can track. But there's one potential deciding factor that goes beyond the two players' unique fits with the Red Sox roster.

On Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive explained how the Red Sox have minimal leverage in negotiations with Bregman, especially in comparison to Arenado:

"Even if Bregman wants to come to Boston, he’s not going to do so if they don’t present him (and his agent, Scott Boras) with the best deal," Cotillo wrote.

If the Sox remain unwilling to give Bregman more than four years (as The Boston Globe reported was the case on Jan. 25), then it’s hard to envision them landing him with the Cubs, Blue Jays and Tigers seemingly willing to present longer offers and the Astros — even if a “long shot” — potentially lying in the weeds.

On the flip side, Cotillo detailed the advantages the Red Sox have in negotiating with the Cardinals when it comes to Arenado:

"The Cardinals don’t want Arenado on their roster come Opening Day and they’re motivated to find a partner. That process has been complicated by Arenado’s no-trade clause and the fact he — after vetoing a trade to Houston in December — clearly isn’t just going to go anywhere. His market is limited, and that’s his choice.

"That he has been screaming from the rooftops that he wants to come to Boston hurts the Cardinals’ leverage and helps Boston, especially this late in the game when other preferred destinations (Yankees? Dodgers?) seem less likely."

There have been rumblings that the Red Sox prefer Bregman to Arenado, assuming they can somehow get him to sign for that ideal four-year contract. But if Arenado is all they can get, the Red Sox may have to seize that opportunity before it's too late.

More MLB: Red Sox Projected To Land Coveted 2025 Draft Pick Thanks To Athletics

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News