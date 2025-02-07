Red Sox Projected To Land Coveted 2025 Draft Pick Thanks To Athletics
The Boston Red Sox might have a complete rotation, but that doesn't mean they're done watching the starting pitcher market.
After Nick Pivetta rejected the Red Sox's qualifying offer for $21.05 million in November, Boston moved on to a trade for Garrett Crochet and a free-agent deal for Walker Buehler at the same dollar amount. Two months later, Pivetta remains unsigned.
Speculation has ramped up recently that the Red Sox and Pivetta could pursue a reunion if his market never develops, perhaps in a relief role. But Pivetta rather showcase himself as a starter, and the Red Sox would rather have the draft pick compensation that comes with losing a QO recipient instead.
It seems clear at this point that Pivetta misread the market, and at this point, he and the Red Sox are both just hoping a deal comes through at the last minute. Will any team step up and grant their joint wish?
On Friday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic projected one final free-agent signing for each MLB team, and he paired Pivetta with the Athletics, who signed Luis Severino despite his qualifying offer earlier this offseason, to round out a shaky rotation.
"The A’s have already signed one free agent attached to the qualifying offer. So, what’s one more? Add Pivetta to Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs, and the A’s would have a completely new top of the rotation while leaving room for young arms JP Sears, Joey Estes and Mitch Spence to round out the group," Jennings wrote.
"With a young and exciting lineup, and a couple of legitimate late-inning relievers — Mason Miller and Jose Leclerc — another proven starter could really raise the floor in Sacramento."
Pivetta, entering his age-32 season, has long been projected as a breakout candidate thanks to his nasty stuff and high swing-and-miss rate. But he never had an ERA below four in any of his four full seasons with the Red Sox, surrendering at least 23 home runs every season.
The Athletics could wind up being a threat to the Red Sox in the Wild Card race if their young talent develops ahead of schedule, so it's not as though Boston would be thrilled to see Pivetta join that team, of all teams. But the extra draft pick can go a long way.
