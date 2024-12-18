Inside The Red Sox

One Blockbuster Move Red Sox Could Make To Top Yankees' Cody Bellinger Trade

Boston needs to kick it into high gear if it wants to compete with the Yankees

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger (24) runs to third after hitting an RBI triple against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have made two good moves so far but there is a lot more work that needs to be done.

Boston acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and also signed flamethrower Aroldis Chapman. Both of these moves have been good, but the Red Sox need to continue to add to compete with the New York Yankees.

New York lost Juan Soto and has responded by signing Max Fried, acquiring All-Star Devin Williams, and now reportedly has acquired former Most Valuable Player Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Yankees likely aren't even done and USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said the first base position could be New York's next focus.

If the Red Sox want to compete with the Yankees, they need to make some more big moves themselves. One they should attempt to make as fast as possible is signing former Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes.

He's one of the best pitchers in baseball and he's still out there. The Red Sox continue to be linked to him and The Athletic's Jim Bowden even said they are "trying" to land him. The longer Boston waits for the price tag to go down, the more likely he ends up elsewhere.

Boston's rotation could be really good in 2025, but it needs to make more moves to compete with the Yankees. Landing Bellinger is a great move for New York. If the Red Sox could add someone like Burnes, it would be even better. Boston can afford him. There isn't any time to waste.

