Red Sox 'Trying' To Pair Garrett Crochet With Projected $245 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation could be one of the best in baseball in 2025.
Boston surprised the baseball world in 2024 and actually had the seventh-best starting rotation ERA at 3.81. The Red Sox should already be better in 2025 with All-Star Garrett Crochet joining the fold and Lucas Giolito expected to return after missing the 2024 campaign.
While this is the case, it sounds like the Red Sox aren't done. Boston has been linked to a few pitchers with none bigger than former Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes. The four-time All-Star is arguably the best remaining free agent.
His price tag is going to be high after Max Fried got a $218 million deal. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said that Burnes' deal is projected to be around $245 million or higher.
"The (San Francisco Giants) made a big splash last week with the signing of Willy Adames, but San Francisco is still looking to replace Blake Snell, who signed with the division-rival (Los Angeles Dodgers)," Feinsand said. "Burnes – a Southern California native who played his college ball in the Bay Area – would be an ideal fit, though after Max Fried landed a $218 million deal from the Yankees, Burnes is now expected to exceed that guaranteed total, with some projecting a deal worth more than $245 million."
While this is the case, Boston reportedly is still "trying" to sign him, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"If the Red Sox don’t land free-agent ace Corbin Burnes, which they are trying to do, they could pivot and sign (Alex Bregman) to play third base, which would necessitate a move of Rafael Devers to first and allow them to trade (Triston Casas) and a corner infielder such as prospect Blaze Jordan for (Luis Castillo) to further improve their rotation," Bowden said.
A starting rotation featuring Burnes, Crochet, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Giolito, and Kutter Crawford would be fantastic. It may not be very likely, but it is nice to hear that Boston is still "trying" at least.
