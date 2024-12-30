One Projected $174 Million Blockbuster Move For Red Sox To Consider
The Boston Red Sox clearly need to add some right-handed pop to the lineup this offseason but who will they end up getting?
Right now, the most talked about free agent out there is All-Star Alex Bregman. He has spent his entire career to this point with the Houston Astros but likely will be elsewhere by the time Opening Day gets here for the 2025 season.
Adding Bregman would be the perfect move for the Red Sox, but what if they miss out on him? If the Red Sox don't land Bregman, they should pivot and go after Pete Alonso. The former New York Mets star is available and Spotrac is projecting him to land a six-year, $174 million deal.
The longer he is available, the more likely that the price will go down. The Red Sox already have a very good first baseman in Triston Casas. Adding Alonso would surely lead to some logistical changes. If the Red Sox wanted to land Alonso, they likely would have to make a trade. They could either move Casas or designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.
The best solution would be moving Yoshida. If they opened up the designated hitter spot and somehow found a way to have Alonso, Casas, and Rafael Devers in the same lineup that would be phenomenal. Boston already seems like it could be one of the best teams in the American League in 2025 and adding Alonso could put them over the top if they miss on Bregman.
