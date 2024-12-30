Inside The Red Sox

One Projected $174 Million Blockbuster Move For Red Sox To Consider

The Red Sox should look to get a deal done quickly in free agency

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) singles during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) singles during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox clearly need to add some right-handed pop to the lineup this offseason but who will they end up getting?

Right now, the most talked about free agent out there is All-Star Alex Bregman. He has spent his entire career to this point with the Houston Astros but likely will be elsewhere by the time Opening Day gets here for the 2025 season.

Adding Bregman would be the perfect move for the Red Sox, but what if they miss out on him? If the Red Sox don't land Bregman, they should pivot and go after Pete Alonso. The former New York Mets star is available and Spotrac is projecting him to land a six-year, $174 million deal.

The longer he is available, the more likely that the price will go down. The Red Sox already have a very good first baseman in Triston Casas. Adding Alonso would surely lead to some logistical changes. If the Red Sox wanted to land Alonso, they likely would have to make a trade. They could either move Casas or designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.

The best solution would be moving Yoshida. If they opened up the designated hitter spot and somehow found a way to have Alonso, Casas, and Rafael Devers in the same lineup that would be phenomenal. Boston already seems like it could be one of the best teams in the American League in 2025 and adding Alonso could put them over the top if they miss on Bregman.

More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Sign $100 Million Star After Teoscar Hernández Miss

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News