Red Sox Urged To Sign $100 Million Star After Teoscar Hernández Miss
The Boston Red Sox have one clear need right now.
Boston has done a good job of adding pitching, but now the team really needs to address the offense. The Red Sox have added Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman in three separate good moves.
The offense needs a similar boost and one rumored option is off the table. Boston was linked to Teoscar Hernández throughout the offseason so far, but he ended up re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now that he is off the table, FanSided's Christopher Kline suggested that the team needs to do what it takes to sign former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.
"The Red Sox are still in the mix for Alex Bregman, the best remaining infielder on the free-agent marketplace," Kline said. "After nine successful years in Houston, the Astros have effectively cast Bregman aside. He's going to a new team, it's just a question of where and when. The Red Sox offer a chance to contend in a hitter-friendly ballpark, not to mention decades of unique organizational history...
"More than a solid two-way presence on the field, Bregman is the sort of veteran leader who can take root in Boston's clubhouse and elevate the entire unit. The Red Sox are trying to reach the mountaintop, and Bregman knows how to get there. That should factor into debates about whether or not Bregman is "worth" the money he's about to receive."
Bregman is a free agent after completing a five-year, $100 million deal with the Astros. He's going to be more expensive than that now, but he's worth it. Boston was willing to give Juan Soto a historic deal. It should give Bregman a fraction of that to bring him to town.
