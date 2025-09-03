One Red Sox Bright Spot After Roman Anthony Injury News
The Boston Red Sox had a bad day on Wednesday. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it.
It was announced that rookie outfielder Roman Anthony is going to be placed on the Injured List and could miss as much as four-to-six weeks due to an oblique strain. That's one of the worst things that could happen to the team right now with just a few weeks to go until the postseason.
There's plenty of doom and gloom today, but let's take a look at something positive for a change. For example, No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias. The 19-year-old infielder was just promoted to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs after tearing it up with the High-A Greenville Drive. He had a double in his Double-A debut and on top of this, The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked him as the No. 32 prospect in all of baseball.
The Red Sox have one of the prospects to watch right now in baseball
"No. 32. Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox (Double A)," Bowden said. "Age: 19. Bats: R Throws: R. Height: 5-11 Weight: 170. Scouting Grades: HIT: 55 PWR: 45 RUN: 45 ARM: 55 FLD: 60. Arias is one of the best defensive shortstops in the minor leagues. He has a sure glove, smooth actions and a strong, accurate arm. At the plate, he has a short, compact stroke from the right side. He can work a count and get on base, but is a below-average runner with below-average power. The Red Sox promoted him to Double A this week."
Arias isn't going to play a role in the majors this season for Boston and most likely even next year, but this he is a kid worth keeping an eye on. It's going to be difficult to make up for the loss of Anthony right now. But, rather than being stuck in the negative, Arias is at least someone for the Red Sox to be excited about right now.
Boston is on pace to be a playoff team and if it makes it far enough, maybe Anthony could return. In the meantime, at least on Wednesday, find some happy in Arias.
