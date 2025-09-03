Roman Anthony Return Timeline, Red Sox Replacement Reported
The Boston Red Sox are going to have to get through the next few weeks of the regular season without Roman Anthony.
Boston was fearing something bad when he exited the contest on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians and the answer wasn't overtly positive. Anthony tweaked his oblique against Cleveland and exited Tuesday's game with what was called "left oblique tightness." He went in for an MRI on Wednesday and it was shared by Red Sox manager Alex Cora on WEEI that it is an oblique strain and that although a firm timeline hasn't been given, that these injuries typically take four-to-six weeks to heal.
"Alex Cora on Roman Anthony, speaking on WEEI: 'He's going on the IL. He has an oblique strain. Timetable, we don't know... Usually takes from 4-6 weeks,'" MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo transcribed.

Before the news was shared by Cora, Cotillo reported that there was a "high probability" that Anthony would be heading to the Injured List and that the Red Sox will turn to Nick Sogard in his absence at least initially as the replacement.
"In Anthony’s absence, the Red Sox will recall infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard, who will be active for Wednesday’s series finale against the Guardians," Cotillo said. "Sogard has appeared in 18 games for the Red Sox this season, hitting .242 with three doubles, five RBIs and a .641 OPS. He started Friday’s game at second base during a brief big league cameo but was sent down a day later.
"Sogard, who has logged time at all four infield positions as well as right field for the WooSox this year, will likely be in the mix for playing time at second base along with Romy Gonzalez and David Hamilton during Anthony’s absence. Ceddanne Rafaela projects to be the full-time center fielder with Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder and Masataka Yoshida in the mix as outfield options."
Boston has gone 44-27 in games played by Anthony this season. Before the injury, he was slashing .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs, 32 RBIs, and 18 doubles in 71 games. Now, the Red Sox have to find a way through without the young outfielder.
