Pair Of Contenders Reportedly Eyeing Ex-Red Sox Veteran On Trade Block
It certainly will be an exciting few weeks across Major League Baseball.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game now is behind us and teams are going to kick off the second half of the season later in the week. That won't be the only excitement, though. The trade deadline is under two weeks away now and there will be plenty of movement across the league.
Trade rumors have been picking up in recent weeks and soon enough they will lead to actual deals. One player who is expected to be on the move is currently Chicago White Sox and former Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham. Two teams that reportedly are expected to show interest in Pham are the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Considering the White Sox’s current timeline, word is reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet and outfield star Luis Robert (the Seattle Mariners make sense for him, too) have a decent chance to be dealt," Heyman said. "They seem even likelier to trade Erick Fedde and should certainly should find takers for Tommy Pham, Paul DeJon,g and Michael Kopech.
"The Phillies and Royals are thought to have some interest in Pham as they search for an outfielder while the Mariners and (Pittsburgh Pirates) also seek bats."
Pham spent a little time with Boston after being acquired ahead of the 2022 trade deadline and it sounds like he may end up getting moved again.
