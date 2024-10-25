Phillies All-Star Predicted To Be $33 Million Option For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will need to take a long, hard look at their bullpen this winter.
Boston's bullpen arguably is the biggest reason why the club didn't make it to the playoffs this season. Some will look at the offense in the second half of the season, but Boston was in a position to win many games that the bullpen blew towards the end of games.
The Red Sox finished with the 24th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball at 4.39. That's not going to cut it if the Red Sox want to earn a playoff spot in 2025. Boston had some solid pieces like Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin, but both will be free agents.
Martin seems like a possibility to return, but Jansen does not. If Jansen does leave, the Red Sox will need to find another high-leverage reliever to add to the mix even with Liam Hendriks expected to take on a big role.
One player who was floated as a possible option is Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Carlos Estévez by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Carlos Estévez had a strong free-agent walk year, posting a 2.38 ERA with the Angels before being traded at the deadline to Philadelphia, where he put up a 2.57 ERA over 20 games," Bowden said. "He finished the season with 26 saves and 0.909 WHIP, but also averaged 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, the lowest rate of his career.
"Estévez has 82 career saves and will generate plenty of interest from teams looking for high-leverage relievers. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has said it’s unlikely the club will bring back both Estévez and Jeff Hoffman, who is ranked 43rd on this list. Best team fits: Phillies, (Baltimore Orioles), Red Sox, (Toronto Blue Jays), (Los Angeles Dodgers). Contract prediction: three years, $33 million."
Estévez had a 2.45 ERA in 54 total appearances with the Phillies and Angels in 2024 to go along with 26 saves. If he is going to get a $33 million deal, it could make a lot of sense for Boston.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Land Ex-Yankees Star To $32 Million Deal, Per Insider