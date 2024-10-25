Red Sox Could Land Ex-Yankees Star To $32 Million Deal, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox have money to spend this offseason and therefore will be linked to pretty much every player who will be available in some way, shape, or form.
Boston is one of the biggest markets in baseball, and the Red Sox aren't far away from contending. The 2024 season was significantly better than both the 2023 and 2022 campaigns, and now it seems like the Red Sox at least could be a playoff team in 2025 with a solid offseason/
The Red Sox need a few key pieces this offseason, including at least one starting pitcher, one or two right-handed bats, and a few relievers. It's going to be a lot of work getting all of those moves done, but Boston can do it.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden put together a list of the top free agents with contract predictions and possible landing spots and unsurprisingly mentioned Boston with a handful of players. One who Boston was linked to is current New York Mets and former New York Yankees star Luis Severino.
"Luis Severino had a strong comeback season, making more than 30 starts for the first time since 2018," Bowden said. "He went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA over 31 starts and struck out 161 in 182 innings. The two-time All-Star also was solid in the postseason (3.24 ERA in 16 2/3 innings), which can only increase interest in free agency. Best team fits: Mets, (Detroit Tigers), (Baltimore Orioles), (Pittsburgh Pirates), Red Sox. Contract prediction: two years, $32 million."
If the Red Sox could get Severino on a two-year deal worth $32 million, that would be a steal. He is a two-time All-Star who is coming off a season in which he had a 3.91 ERA across 31 starts. Boston should get involved in his sweepstakes.
