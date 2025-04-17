Phillies Could Acquire Former Red Sox Closer To Ease Growing Concern
The Philadelphia Phillies suddenly have reason to go after a former Boston Red Sox closer on the summer trade market.
Philly is keeping pace with the New York Mets so far this season. Rob Thomson’s club entered Thursday with a 10-8 record on the year, one game back of the Mets in the National League East.
The Phillies have a growing concern to address, however, according to a new report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
“The Phillies have become concerned with closer Jason Romano, who averaged 96.8-mph on his fastball two years ago, but now is down to about 92-94-mph and struggling holding on runners,” Nightengale wrote on Sunday.
“This helps explain why the Blue Jays non-tendered him last winter before the Phillies signed him to a one-year, $8.5 million contract.”
If Philadelphia loses faith in Romano as the spring turns to summer, Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen might emerge as a pivotal target for the Phils.
The 37-year-old, two-time NL Reliever of the Year Jansen still has his mojo. He has begun 2025 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in six appearances for the Angels.
Jansen signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Los Angeles in February, and though the Angels are currently winning, Jansen’s expiring status might make them open to moving him before the deadline if the right offer comes along.
Expect the New York Yankees, among others, to inquire about Jansen if and when he is floated onto the market.
The Phillies should monitor Jansen’s availability as the season wears on, especially if Romano continues to struggle.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Make Risky Trade For Dodgers' $5.4 Million All-Star