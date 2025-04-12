Phillies Could Acquire Red Sox $50 Million Outfielder To Address Weakness
The Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are likely trading partners for an obvious reason: Boston has one too many quality outfielders, whereas Philly is one short.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller wrote about the Phillies’ outfield deficiency.
“We all assumed the Phillies would be all-in on upgrading in center (field) last summer, but they took much more of a half-hearted approach, trying to buy low on Austin Hays who was both ineffective and spent two stints on the IL before serving in a backup role in the NLDS loss to the Mets.”
“They went out and signed Max Kepler this offseason to man left, but that was a $10 million gamble on someone who hadn't been anything special in three of the past four years, and early returns are more of the same on that front.”
“Meanwhile, (Brandon) Marsh has struggled out of the gates and should probably be in left instead of center anyway.”
As Philadelphia’s first-year general manager Preston Mattingly surveys the market for center fielders, you have to think he’ll call the Red Sox and inquire about Ceddanne Rafaela.
The 24-year-old Rafaela — who signed an eight-year, $50 million contract extension with Boston last April — is a tremendous asset defensively and has more talent at the plate than he’s shown so far in 2025.
Rafaela slashed .246/.274/.390 with 15 home runs, 75 RBI, and 19 stolen bases in 2024, his rookie campaign.
So far this season, Rafaela is off to a much colder start at .190/.277/.190, but that hasn’t prevented him from making some dazzling plays in center field, showcasing his seemingly unlimited range.
Once Rafaela warms up with his bat, he’ll presumably be a two-way weapon for Boston once again; so, why would the Red Sox want to get rid of him, especially given his youth?
The answer: Boston loves Rafaela but is even more eager to make room for baseball's No. 2 overall prospect, outfielder Roman Anthony.
Once Anthony arrives in the Majors, most analysts agree that Rafaela is the likely odd man out in Boston’s outfield.
In a Rafaela trade to Philadelphia, everyone would win.
The Red Sox would be able to give their rising superstar Anthony a starting outfield role; the Phillies would fill a glaring team need with a young, talented player with many years of team control attached to him; and Rafaela himself would go from one winning franchise to another, albeit with more opportunity to shine in his new destination.
Sooner or later, the Red Sox are likely going to cut ties with Rafaela. Keep an eye on the Phillies as a top suitor.
