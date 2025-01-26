Inside The Red Sox

Phillies Urged To Go After Ex-Red Sox $32 Million All-Star Hurler

One former Red Sox star somehow is still out there in free agency

May 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
When will free agency heat up again across Major League Baseball?

Spring training is almost here and yet things have completely stalled across the league free agent-wise. There is some serious talent out there for the taking but the majority of teams across the league have slowed down spending.

Surely, we should see some moves pop up as players try to sign before Spring Training. One player who is still out there is Boston Red Sox All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. He had a two-year, $32 million deal with Boston and somehow is still available. He's one of the best closers in baseball history and absolutely could help a team out in 2025.

FanSided's Matt Grazel made a list of four players the Philadelphia Phillies should target and had Jansen on his list.

"Over the last two years, while with the Boston Red Sox, Jansen remained an effective closer, finishing 13th among relievers in saves with 29 in 2023," Grazel said. "Last year, he finished 12th with 27 saves. The closer proved he was still effective late in games. Jansen has a career 2.57 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He has saved 447 games out of 507 opportunities in the regular season. His 447 saves is fourth-best all-time among relievers. There isn't much reason for the Phillies not to sign him, especially if they can agree on a short-term deal...

"Romano is currently the Phillies' only proven closer, but he is coming off an injury-riddled 2024 season. Philadelphia should commit to one reliever as their closer rather than relying on a committee of pitchers to save games as they did last year. (José Alvarado) and (Matt Strahm) are ideal in the middle innings or a setup role. (Orion Kerkering) could see more work in a setup role this year. It is unknown if the Phillies will use him often to save games."

Someone has to take a chance on Jansen soon, right?

