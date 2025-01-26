Red Sox Projected Backup Plan If Boston Fails To Sign Alex Bregman
Everything has been pretty doom and gloom recently when it has come to the Boston Red Sox.
If you were to scroll social media, you would think that Boston hasn't made a single move this offseason and is looking like a last-place team. That isn't the case. The Red Sox have a very solid-looking roster on paper and have made some huge moves, including adding Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.
Recently, all of the chatter has been about Alex Bregman. Will Boston sign him? Who knows at this point. It recently was reported that the two sides haven't lined up for years in negotiations and other teams have offered longer contracts.
Even if the Red Sox don't sign Bregman, they still have time to make more moves or could roll with internal candidates in some positions.
Here is a projection of how the rest of the offseason could play out if Bregman signs elsewhere:
Immediate aftermath
Fans will not be happy. The Red Sox have continued to claim that they were going to be more willing to go back to their high-spending ways this offseason but that just hasn't been the case. If Bregman doesn't sign with Boston, you will be hearing a lot about this.
Who will play second base?
If Bregman lands in Boston, it surely would be to play second base at least for the 2025 season. What if he doesn't sign? It would make the most sense for Boston to go internal. The Red Sox acquired Vaughn Grissom last year for Chris Sale. He's just 24 years old. There's no reason to give up on him yet. If not him, maybe Kristian Campbell could fill the role. Both are right-handed batters so that would help with lineup balance.
Will there be any other additions made?
Probably, but not anything crazy. Maybe the Red Sox could add one or two bullpen arms. Picture someone like David Robertson, Ryan Yarbrough, or Tommy Kahnle. Inexpensive, veteran hurlers who could help in 2025. Boston still could add another righty and Randal Grichuk's name has been mentioned. Or could they add a DH platoon option like Justin Turner or JD Martinez? All in all, Boston likely isn't done adding, but if the club doesn't sign Bregman could see some internal options getting a shot.
More MLB: Red Sox Rival Linked To $32 Million All-Star With Time Running Out