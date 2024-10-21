Pirates Urged To Pursue Red Sox Slugger In Surprising Blockbuster Idea
The Boston Red Sox seem to be approaching a crossroads.
Boston seems to be right on the doorstep of contending in the American League. It's been a tough few years in Boston, but the club has done a good job of building a great farm system and young core at the big-league level.
The Red Sox have a chance to make a run at a postseason spot in 2025, but this offseason will be extremely important. Boston will be very busy and has a few holes to fill. The Red Sox need to balance the lineup and add some pitching this winter. There has been some chatter about a possible trade and first baseman Triston Casas' name has been brought up, although a trade should be considered very unlikely.
While this is the case, FanSided's Noah Wright urged the Pittsburgh Pirates to call the Red Sox about a deal for Casas.
"Boston and Pittsburgh definitely make a match on paper," Wright said. "The Red Sox need more young starters, something the Pirates have more than enough of. According to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, the Red Sox only have two pitching prospects among their top ten. They also had five pitchers make double-digit starts this year, but only one, Brayan Bello was 25 or younger. The Pirates, meanwhile, have five pitching prospects among their top ten on Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.
"They currently have five pitchers who made double-digit starts this season on the 26-man roster. Three are 25 or younger, and none will be in their age-30 season next year, either. Not to mention, they also have top prospects, such as Braxton Ashcraft and Mike Burrows, along with rehabbing righty Johan Oviedo on their 40-man roster...A trade package headlined by Ashcraft and Thomas Harrington might get the job done."
Boston does need pitching, but a deal involving Casas should be considered unlikely because it's rare that you find a player with as much offensive potential as him at such a young age. The 2024 season wasn't great for him because of injuries, but expect him back in Boston in 2025.
