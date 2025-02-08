Polarizing Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Predicted To Sign With Astros
There clearly is a lot of talent remaining on the open market right now despite real action about to begin.
There are just a few days left until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training but it has been an odd offseason. At this point in the year, there always are some stragglers looking to find new homes. While this is the case, players and teams have had the opportunity to sign for months but there is a surprising amount of talent still on the board.
Alex Bregman clearly is the top free agent still available. But, there are other players still out there like Kenley Jansen, Nick Pivetta, Anthony Rizzo, Justin Turner, José Quintana, David Robertson, and Alex Verdugo among many others.
With Spring Training right around the corner, The Athletic's Chad Jennings attempted to predict where the remaining free agents will land. He predicted Verdugo to the Houston Astros.
"Houston Astros: Alex Verdugo, LF," Jennings said. "We sent Bregman elsewhere, which means this version of the major league multi-verse won’t have the Astros filling their left field void by shifting Jose Altuve from second base. So, let’s give them a real left fielder. Bonus points for the fact Verdugo hits left-handed (the Astros’ only everyday lefty is Yordan Alvarez).
"FanGraphs is still projecting Verdugo to have a 1.1 WAR season, which is better than Ben Gamel and Taylor Trammell — the two left-handed outfielders currently jockeying for Astros’ playing time — have produced in the past four seasons combined. Verdugo hasn’t been especially good in a few years, but he’s the best of what’s left."
Verdugo spent four years in Boston and was somewhat polarizing. There are fans that absolutely adored him and others who did not. His time in Boston ended with a surprising trade to the New York Yankees after a rough end to his stint with the team.
Things didn't go his way in 2024, but he should find a new home at some point soon.
