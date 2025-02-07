Red Sox 22-Year-Old Slugger Has Come Up In Blockbuster Trade Talks
Spring Training is just a few days away from kicking off and there's still plenty of chatter about potential moves the Boston Red Sox could make.
Boston has made it known that it wants to add some offense this offseason but it hasn't happened to this point. The Red Sox have been linked to Alex Bregman in free agency and Nolan Arenado on the trade market. Either could make sense and there's still time to make a move.
Arenado's sweepstakes has heated up over the last few days, with Boston once again being mentioned as a fit. If the two sides were to come to terms on a deal, who could Boston give up? MLB.com's John Denton reported that Boston No. 22 prospect Blaze Jordan has been discussed.
"One player the Cardinals have discussed as a potential return for Arenado, per a source, is slugging first baseman Blaze Jordan, the No. 22 prospect in the Red Sox's system," Denton said. "Cardinals front-office advisor Chaim Bloom, who has been named the club’s president of baseball operations in 2026 upon the retirement of John Mozeliak, was the chief baseball officer for Boston from 2020-23, and he has a vast knowledge of the Red Sox’s farm system."
Jordan was drafted in the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by Boston. In 2024, he appeared in 89 games with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and had seven home runs, 61 RBIs, and slashed .261/.305/.388. He clubbed 18 home runs in 122 games in 2023 and 12 homers in 120 games in 2022.
