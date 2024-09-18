Polarizing Ex-Red Sox Outfielder To Receive Absurd Amount Of Money
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.
Boston completed a rare trade with the rival New York Yankees and traded outfielder Alex Verdugo. Verdugo was a polarizing figure in Boston after being the centerpiece in the club's shocking trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers involving Mookie Betts.
Verdugo came into Boston with unfair expectations because of the fact that he was in the deal for Betts. He actually was very solid throughout his four-year stint in Boston. Over that stretch, he slashed .281/.338/.424 with 43 home runs and 206 RBIs while also providing solid defense in the outfield.
Off-field issues marred his time in Boston, and eventually, the Red Sox decided to move him. He's spent the 2024 campaign with the Yankees and has had a tough season offensively. He has appeared in 142 games and is slashing .236/.296/.359 with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs. Verdugo recently has seen his playing time take a hit as top prospect Jasson Domínguez was called up to the big leagues.
Part of the reason that Boston traded Verdugo is the fact that he will be a free agent at the end of the season. Although he has had a down year, he still is projected to get paid handsomely. Verdugo is projected to receive a contract in the neighborhood of six seasons and $102 million. It seems like Boston may have avoided a serious issue.
