Yankees' Aaron Boone Takes Shot At Red Sox, Manager Alex Cora

Boston and New York certainly don't like each other

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) gestures in the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have had a bitter end to their season opposing each other.

Boston and New York squared off a handful of times throughout the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season, but the final matchup is what has led to plenty of chatter and discussions. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole seemed to intentionally hit third baseman Rafael Devers and then followed it up by intentionally walking him the next time he was up, although the bases were empty.

Devers wasn't the only player hit in the contest. A few Boston batters were plunked, and Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello seemingly responded by throwing at Yankees star Aaron Judge. There were comments made after the game about the incidents, and it does seem like it was intentional on both ends.

The Red Sox and Cora were investigated for the comments but won't be disciplined. Yankees manager Aaron Boone responded after the news broke and took a cheeky shot at Boston, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

"Aaron Boone, on MLB not disciplining Alex Cora for his comments: 'I feel like we're past this weekend. Chances are, we're not going to play them anymore this year. We've got too much important things going on in front of us to really get caught up in that,'" Hoch posted.

Boston currently is fighting for a playoff spot but is on the outside looking in. That seems to be what Boone was hinting at. Hopefully, the Red Sox somehow can find a way to defy the odds and, make the playoffs, and get the last laugh against New York.

Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group.

