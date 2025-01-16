Polarizing Ex-Red Sox Trade Prize Signs Surprise Deal With Nationals
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is going to get another shot at working his way up to the big leagues this spring.
Former Red Sox slugger Franchy Cordero last saw time in the big leagues as a member of the New York Yankees in 2023. He appeared in 24 games and clubbed six home runs, drove in 13 runs, and slashed .188/.211/.478.
Cordero spent part of the 2024 season with the Saitama Seibu Lions and had an up-and-down stint with the team. While this is the case, he reportedly landed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, according to Just Baseball's Aram Leighton.
"The Nationals and outfielder Franchy Cordero have agreed to a minor league deal, source tells Just Baseball," Leighton said. "Includes an invite to Spring Training. Cordero, 30, has seen big league action in parts of seven seasons but spent last year with the Saitama Seibu Lions of NPB."
He spent time with the San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals, Red Sox, and Yankees at the big league level. Boston acquired Cordero in the 2021 trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Royals. He showed a lot of promise, but couldn't put things together at the big leagues. He spent plenty of time with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and was known for some thundering home runs.
Cordero had some exciting moments at the big league level with Boston, but things didn't go as planned. Hopefully, he can latch on with the Nationals and get another big league shot.
