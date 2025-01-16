Red Sox Have ‘Good Shot’ Of Landing Projected $427 Million All-Star
Are the Boston Red Sox preparing to make a run at one of the best players in baseball?
Boston tried to land Juan Soto this offseason, but things didn’t work out. The young star ended up signing a historic deal with the New York Mets. Now that Soto is off the market, it sounds like the Red Sox may have at least some interest in the next superstar who could hit the open market.
Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one year away from free agency. If he doesn’t sign an extension with the Blue Jays, he will be the next superstar to hit the open market. Shohei Ohtani dominated free agency last year and Soto was the big name of the offseason this year.
Next year, it could be Guerrero and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman said that the Red Sox could have a “good shot” of landing him.
“I do think they’re interested in Vlad Guerrero. That one I’ll say,” Heyman said. “I do think that they love Vlad Guerrero over in Boston and as a free agent, if he doesn’t sign with the Blue Jays, I’m saying Boston might have a good shot there.”
Guerrero is projected to land a 12-year, $427 million deal if he were to hit the open market. There has been a lot of chatter recently about Boston and Guerrero. The Red Sox clearly could afford a deal like that if they were willing to go higher for Soto.
This is going to be a story to follow all season if Guerrero doesn’t sign an extension.
