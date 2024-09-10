Red Sox Could Target Projected $52 Million Ace To Add Familiar Fireballer
Will the Boston Red Sox look for a way to improve the starting rotation this winter?
It seems like the most likely outcome.
There are just a few weeks to go in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season and after the World Series ends, free agency will kick off. Boston is expected to be busy and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller even predicted that the Red Sox will be among the eight most active teams in free agency.
There will be a handful of pitchers available this winter as it is expected to be a deep free-agent class. Boston could use a frontline starter and an old friend likely will be available. Former Red Sox fan-favorite Nathan Eovaldi currently pitches for the Texas Rangers.
Eovaldi has a vesting option for the 2025 campaign and is just nine innings away from reaching the threshold. The righty has a $20 million option for the 2025 season if he reaches 300 innings pitched across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.
Although he likely will reach that number, it would make sense for him to enter free agency. He certainly will get a deal worth more than $20 million. Spotrac is projecting Eovaldi to receive a deal worth two years and roughly $52 million this winter. Boston can afford a deal like that.
The Red Sox will have plenty of money to spend and Eovaldi still is among the top pitchers in the American League. He has started 25 games this season for the Rangers and has a 3.55 ERA in 147 innings pitched.
Boston needs to add some more firepower to the starting rotation and once free agency opens up, he should be among the first players the club contacts.
