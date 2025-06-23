Alex Bregman Returning? Red Sox Gave Best Update Yet
The Boston Red Sox are missing one of the best overall hitters in the American League right now.
Alex Bregman has been out since May 23rd due to a quad injury. Since he went down, a concrete update hasn’t been given for his return. That doesn’t mean there haven't been positive updates, though. Each update for Bregman has centered around his progressing faster than his previous serious quad injury with the Houston Astros a few years ago.
Manager Alex Cora gave the best update yet for Bregman on Sunday, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"We’re getting closer for him to join us," Cora said. "I’m not saying it’s going to happen this week or the week after, but it feels like it’s going to be sooner rather than later."
Before going down with his injury, Bregman was slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 homers, 35 RBIs, 17 doubles, and 32 runs scored in 51 games played.
The Red Sox could use him for multiple reasons. Getting his bat back in the middle of the lineup will be huge, but, more importantly he’ll give the Red Sox a much-needed Gold Glove-caliber back in the mix. Boston’s defense has been tough this season. Getting Bregman back would allow Boston to move Marcelo Mayer over to second base and secure two spots.
The Red Sox currently have a 40-39 record and and just a half-game back of an American League Wild Card spot.
