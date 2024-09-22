Projected $215 Million Orioles Superstar Called 'Reach' Fit For Red Sox
Will the Boston Red Sox pull off a blockbuster signing this winter?
Boston is in an interesting spot with the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season winding down. The Red Sox have just eight games left in the regular season, and they currently are two games below .500.
The Red Sox were over 10 games above .500 at one point but have run out of gas in the second half of the season. Adding another top-tier starting pitcher certainly could help the Boston out in 2025. The Red Sox have great promise, but they need more from the rotation despite taking a step forward in 2024.
FanSided's Henry Blickenstaff put together a hypothetical list of three players that Boston "could sign" and had Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes as a "reach" fit.
"This category was a slam dunk," Blickenstaff said. "Burnes' nearly unmatched pedigree over the past four seasons (and the fact that he’s still just 29 years old) makes him a great fit for any team. He’s thrown at least 167 innings every year since 2021, with a 3.00 ERA and 1.026 WHIP over that span.
"However, since Burnes is without a doubt the biggest pitching prize of the upcoming offseason, he won’t come cheap – some estimates have him signing a long-term contract at upwards of $35 million a year. Furthermore, there’s already been heavy speculation that he’ll end up signing with the Mets. Landing Burnes might not be the most realistic outcome for the Red Sox, especially given the front office's stinginess in recent years, but Sox fans can dream."
He is projected to receive a contract worth roughly $215 million, which Boston should give him in a heartbeat.
