Red Sox Will Have Plenty Of Competition For $300 Million Superstar
The Boston Red Sox need to add another frontline starter this winter if they want to contend in 2025.
Boston has shown that it is capable of being one of the top teams in the American League. There was a time this summer when the Red Sox were over 10 games above .500. The second half of the season hasn't been kind to the Red Sox, but if they make one or two big moves this winter, maybe they will be able to be more consistent in 2025.
The Red Sox will have plenty of options this winter. If they want to really invest in the team, New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto will be available and command a historic deal. The best pitcher who will be available is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.
He also will be expensive, with FanSided's Robert Murray mentioning a $300 million deal as a possibility but also mentioning plenty of other teams as options.
"Burnes, 30 in October, should command a contract north of $200 million, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post wondered if the right-hander could aim for Gerrit Cole money (nine years, $324 million)," Murray said. "He should draw significant interest in free agency, and the Cubs, whose manager Craig Counsell was with Burnes in Milwaukee, could make sense.
On his relationship with Counsell, Burnes told FanSided in July: 'Couns is obviously a guy I was pretty close with. I talked to him a lot throughout this offseason. He’s someone I’ll always be in contact with because he’s someone who gave me a chance. I became pretty close with him over the years.'"
Murray didn't mention Boston as one of his early thoughts on Burnes' upcoming free agency. While this is the case, others already have mentioned the Red Sox as a fit, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
Boston should be involved in the sweepstakes to sign Burnes, and it can afford him. But there will be plenty of competition.
More MLB: Season Might Be Over For Red Sox's Veteran Considering Retirement