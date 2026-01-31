Red Sox Get Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw Trade Updates

Spring Training is just over one week away from kicking off for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox's pitchers and catchers will officially report to Spring Training by Feb. 10. It feels like forever since the Red Sox last took the field in the fall against the New York Yankees in the playoffs. It's been a roller coaster of an offseason with a lot of high moments — including most recently signing Ranger Suárez — but a few low moments as well — like losing Alex Bregman.

With the offseason wrapping up shortly, the biggest talking point around Boston has been whether the team will add another infielder. ESPN's Jeff Passan was asked this question and noted that he thinks Boston has a move left. One team he specifically threw cold water on getting a deal done with is the Chicago Cubs.

Who is on the table still?

Sep 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) warms up before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Ketel Marte was the best fit. I know the ask was heavy," Passan wrote. "I do think the Red Sox matched up exceptionally well with Arizona because of its pitching depth. I do wonder, had they signed Ranger Suárez earlier, if they'd have been likelier to do the Marte deal.

"I think the Red Sox have another move in them, yes. I'm not sure, even though they seem to match up with the Cubs, that there's anything in the cards there. Still think Isaac Paredes would fit, but Houston could instead move Christian Walker."

Passan continued and was asked specifically if the Cubs will trade Hoerner or Shaw.

"I'd be surprised to see Nico Hoerner move at this point," Passan said. "Dealing Matt Shaw is complicated because the Cubs believe there's more than he showed last season, but teams are valuing him closer to the guy he was than the guy he might be. As of right now, both stay put, but we can't discount that other moves made by other teams compel potential trade partners to re-engage and up their offers."

The idea of a trade is easier than the actual execution at this point. There aren't many options left on the table. Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw have been two guys who have popped up in rumors, but Passan made it sound like neither is happening.

