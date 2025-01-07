Red Sox Unexpectedly 'Showing Interest' In Projected $130 Million Superstar
Will the Boston Red Sox make a strong effort to land any more big-name free agents?
It's a more complicated question than it might sound. Early in the offseason, it sounded like the Red Sox were earnestly in on everybody. They fell short on Juan Soto, perhaps not even in the same ballpark as the New York Mets, and lost out on aces Max Fried and Corbin Burnes as well.
Amid speculation that the Red Sox might be out on Alex Bregman and in on a potential Nolan Arenado trade, there's one more route Boston could go to land its next right-handed bat. It's yet another signing that could force a trade for first baseman Triston Casas, but the fan base will cross that bridge when they come to it.
On Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Red Sox were among the eight teams who had "shown interest" in four-time All-Star Pete Alonso, though he still posed the Mets as the favorites to bring him back.
"There currently are eight teams showing at least some interest in Alonso, including the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox," Nightengale wrote.
"But in the game of first base musical chairs where 11 teams have a new first baseman, Alonso is still left standing. He may have no choice but to return to the Mets on a short-term deal with an opt-out."
Alonso, 30, crushed 34 home runs even in a down year in 2024. He is projected for a five-year, $130 million contract by Tim Britton of The Athletic, though it currently sounds as though he's struggling to break the nine-figure mark on the open market.
Nightengale also tied the Red Sox much more closely to Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who seems to want to come to Boston if he doesn't return to Toronto. Comparatively, it seems as though their "interest" in Alonso could be a call or two to agent Scott Boras.
At some point, the Red Sox will sign a big name again. It might be this offseason; it might be three offseasons from now. But what's unfortunate about that signing is that it will come as a surprise to many. Perhaps because of how unexpected it would be, Alonso will be that surprise.
