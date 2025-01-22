Projecting Red Sox's Top Remaining Possible Move Of Offseason
We are just a few weeks away from Spring Training kicking off and the Boston Red Sox are going to surprise some people in 2025.
Boston won 81 games in 2024, but it should be one of the better teams in the American League in 2025. The New York Yankees are vulnerable after losing Juan Soto. New York has made some great moves, but it still is vulnerable. The Baltimore Orioles have lost some key pieces.
The Seattle Mariners haven't added the offense it needs yet. The Houston Astros traded Kyle Tucker away and could lose Alex Bregman. The Cleveland Guardians have been pretty quiet throughout the offseason. All in all, the American League is wide open for the taking.
Boston added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to a starting rotation that already had the seventh-best starter ERA in 2024. The Red Sox added Aroldis Chapman to the bullpen and dones't seem to be done yet. While many teams have been inactive this offseason, Boston has been better than most.
That doesn't mean the Red Sox should stop now, but Boston should be able to surprise some people in 2025. Adding a big bat to the middle of the lineup is all the team has to do to put itself over the top.
There's still plenty of time left to add.
Here is a projection of who the Red Sox's top remaining pickup could be:
Alex Bregman - Most Recent Team: Houston Astros
The move makes too much sense. He could play second base in 2025 and eventually move back to third base. Bregman would be the right-handed star the team needs and also provide an important voice in the clubhouse. He also could take over the role of the vocal leader of the team. He has World Series experience and would add offensive pop and defense skills to the team. There's been too much smoke here. He's out there for the taking and if the Red Sox could land him, maybe they would be considered favorites in the American League?
