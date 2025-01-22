Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Fan-Favorite Eyeing Return To Big Leagues In 2025

Will the former Red Sox hurler get another shot in 2025?

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
It has felt like the offseason has flown by and now we are just a few weeks away from Spring Training.

Pitchers and catchers will start to report to Spring Training around mid-February and it sounds like one former member of the Boston Red Sox is still looking for an opportunity. Former Red Sox hurler Rich Hill is 44 years old and has pitched parts of 20 seasons in the big leagues but is looking to continue his career, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.

"Veteran pitchers Rich Hill and Jesse Chavez are 45 and 41 years young, respectively, and both recently told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle that they intend to pitch in 2025," Adams said. "Both hurlers appeared in the majors this past season, albeit quite briefly in Hill’s case.

"Hill made clear from the beginning of the 2023-24 offseason that his plan was to sign midseason. Doing so, he hoped, would keep his arm fresh down the stretch after he faded badly in 2023. More importantly, it would afford him more time to be at home early in the year with his family and to coach his son’s team. He wound up signing an incredible eighth contract with the Red Sox in August but pitched just 3 2/3 MLB frames before being designated for assignment and released."

Hill has made four different stops with Boston throughout his 20-year career. Could another be on the way?

