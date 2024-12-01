Proposed Red Sox Blockbuster Lands Mariners $108 Million All-Star For Wilyer Abreu
Is the blockbuster trade lurking right around the corner for the Boston Red Sox?
Two things are clear about the Red Sox: they're close to being playoff-ready, but they don't have the starting pitching to get there. That's not to say that the starters Boston has in house can't be effective, but the mix must be supplemented with something close to an ace.
Free agency is the simplest way to add a top talent at this time of year, but the Red Sox are also uniquely positioned to make a trade due to their abundance of left-handed hitting. They've long been rumored to be trade partners with the Seattle Mariners, but perhaps this winter, they can finally get it done.
Mariners three-time All-Star hurler Luis Castillo has three years remaining on his $108 million contract, and Seattle may not want to pay that off when they have other top talents like Logan Gilbert and George Kirby in their excellent rotation.
On Saturday, Zach Pressnell of FanSided proposed a trade that would send Castillo to Boston in exchange for outfielder Wilyer Abreu, infielder Chase Meidroth, and outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia.
"Castillo has been a Bonafide ace for quite some time now. Over the last five seasons, he's been among the best pitchers in the league, consistently posting ERAs below 4.00. He would be a huge addition to the Red Sox rotation, especially if Boston can add an arm like Max Fried alongside him at the top of the staff," Pressnell said.
"In this deal, the Mariners should be assumed to be paying about a third of Castillo's remaining contract. Because of that, Seattle would land quite a loaded return."
Castillo, 31, had an 11-12 record and 3.64 ERA in 2024, which was a notable step back from his previous two seasons. But at his absolute worst, Castillo is a quality number-three starter, and he's shown the ability to pitch like an ace throughout his career.
Abreu is a quality outfielder with the potential to become an All-Star, Meidroth is a big-league-ready utility man with excellent on-base skills, and Garcia has impressive raw power that could turn him into the best player of the bunch.
It would be a risky move for the Red Sox to part with three young studs, but it's understandable as long as they do their homework on Castillo. One has to trust that the new Boston pitching infrastructure, led by Andrew Bailey, could help get the most out of the longtime superstar.
More MLB: Red Sox Are 'All-In,' Could Nab Dodgers $75 Million All-Star Slugger, Per Insider